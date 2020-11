Click to print (Opens in new window)

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, Gov. Tim Walz is warning that positive cases in the pipeline will put Minnesota hospitals under even more strain in the coming weeks. He and health officials urged Minnesotans to rethink small Thanksgiving gatherings and stay at home instead.

