Minnesotans Over 16 Can Fish Free With Kids Jan. 19 Through 21

Minnesotans over the age of 16 can fish for free with kids the weekend of January 19 through January 21.

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend allows Minnesota residents age 16 or older to fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.

“This weekend is a way to encourage anglers to take a kid fishing,” said Jeff Ledermann, education and skills team supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Ice fishing is a great way to get outdoors in winter.”

Before heading out, anglers or spearers should check ice conditions locally. Visit mndnr.gov/icesafety for ice safety guidelines and http://bit.ly/ TakeaKidIceFishingWeekend for more information about taking kids fishing.