Minnesota Workplace Injuries Remain At An All-time Low

Minnesota’s estimated workplace injury and illness rate for 2018 remains at its lowest rate since the measurement started in 1973.

According to the annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, 71,600 of Minnesota workers were recorded for nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2018, compared to 72,500 cases in 2017.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a national total of 3.5 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in private-and public-sector workplaces for 2018, resulting in a rate of 3.1 cases per 100 full-time-equivalent workers.

“Although Minnesota has seen a 61% decrease in its rate of work-related injuries and illnesses in the past 22 years, even one injured or ill worker is one too many,” said Nancy Leppink, Department of Labor and Industry commissioner. “Every worker in Minnesota has the right to be safe and healthy at work and the right to finish their workday in the same condition in which they started it.”

Other results from the survey show the industry groups with the highest total injury and illness rates were construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting and transportation and warehousing.

The most common sources of injuries were floors, walkways and ground surfaces (19%); bodily motion of the injured worker (17%); and vehicles, including forklifts (10%). The most common injury events were overexertion and bodily reactions (36%); falls, trips and slips (28%); and being struck by objects or equipment (22%). Sprains, strains and tears accounted for 35% of the injuries for workers with days away from work. The second-highest category was soreness and pain, accounting for 20% of the cases. The back (19%) was the most commonly injured body part.

