Minnesota Votes in the 2024 General Election

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, with federal, state, and local election results coming in after that time. We will provide updated results here as soon as we are able for races in the Minnesota House and Senate, the cities of Bemidji and Brainerd, local school boards, and many others.

Tune into Lakeland News at 10 tonight for election coverage, including interviews with candidates, comments from voters on what issues are important to them, and more.

You can view updated results for the November 5th general election on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.