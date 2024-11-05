Nov 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota Votes in the 2024 General Election

Brainerd 2024 Election Voting Vote

Brainerd residents casting their votes Tuesday in this year’s general election. (Lakeland News Footage)

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, with federal, state, and local election results coming in after that time. We will provide updated results here as soon as we are able for races in the Minnesota House and Senate, the cities of Bemidji and Brainerd, local school boards, and many others.

Tune into Lakeland News at 10 tonight for election coverage, including interviews with candidates, comments from voters on what issues are important to them, and more.

You can view updated results for the November 5th general election on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College 4 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Reierson

Related News

Community

Crow Wing County DFL Pays Respects to Rick Nolan with Public Celebration

Business

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Names CRMC 2024 Business of the Year

Arts & Entertainment

‘Fire in the Village’ Tour Makes Printmaking Pit Stop in Bemidji

Business

In Business: ‘Unbridled Ranch’ in Laporte Aims to Offer Faith-Based Healing