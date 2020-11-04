Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Voters Head to the Polls on Election Day

Lakeland News — Nov. 3 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic lingering, mail-in ballots were an option this year in Minnesota and were taken by many. However, that didn’t discourage others from showing up in mass numbers to vote in person.

At the Boys & Girls Club in Bemidji, people lined up all day long to make sure their voices were heard. The poll officials were prepared to try and get people in and out as quickly as possible. Even though the average wait time to cast a ballot was 30 minutes, that didn’t dilute any person’s energy.

Lines extended well into the parking lot before and through lunch time. Election judges were persistent in making sure social distancing and other precautions were taken.

