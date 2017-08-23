Minnesota Vikings Launch Foundation Aimed At Minnesota Children

The Minnesota Vikings are making strides off with field after launching its new Minnesota Vikings Foundation. The charitable organization is dedicated to Minnesota’s children’s health and education, according to its website.

“We are always looking at ways in which we can have an impact in our community, and we are excited to begin a new chapter in the Vikings charitable engagement efforts,” said Wilf. “The establishment of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation amplifies an already solid philanthropic focus. We are proud to launch this effort dedicated to bettering the lives of children in this region.”

The Foundation will target obesity, physical fitness and Minnesota’s educational achievement gap. Staff will carry out the day-to-day activities and maintain a partnership with the team.

Minnesota Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf and the Vikings made a $1 million investment toward the Foundation.