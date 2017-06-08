DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Viking Coach Says He Should Have Taken Eye Injury Seriously

Mal Meyer
Jun. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Eight months after initially injuring his right eye, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is still having trouble seeing out of it thanks to a gas bubble put there to hold the retina in place.

During a two-week leave ordered by the team to help his eye recover from an eighth surgery on a detached retina, Zimmer appears to have found some clarity for his plight.

“I’ve probably done a little bit more research with this stuff since the season’s gotten over with, and I’ve probably needed to take it a little bit more serious than I did,” Zimmer said Tuesday, one day after rejoining the Vikings following two weeks at his ranch in Kentucky.

The hard-nosed coach initially injured his eye during a game on Oct. 31. Despite advice from his doctors to shut things down to allow his eye to heal, he tried to coach through the discomfort while the Vikings were in a tailspin. He grinded through video, attended practices and meetings and burned the candle at both ends. He missed one game against Dallas on Dec. 1, but continued to work as hard as ever after his third surgery on the eye.

The Vikings had finally seen enough last month, ordering their coach to leave the team’s optional practices, go home and recuperate. It was a difficult process for the coaching lifer to endure. He vowed just before starting his leave of absence that he would continue coaching “one eye, or two.”

When asked on Tuesday if the leave was worth it, the prideful Zimmer let out a sigh and paused for several seconds.

“I guess. I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “I guess I did not have much of a choice. If everything goes good, it is worth it. And if it doesn’t, it’s not.”

Zimmer turned over the team to his coaches to oversee the workouts while he was away. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson, a long-time Zimmer confidante, was counted on to relay daily messages. Zimmer would send text messages to players after watching practice video on his iPad.

“I think the first words he said to me when he got back were something I did wrong when he wasn’t here,” receiver Adam Thielen said with a chuckle. “So we know he’s watching and that’s obviously why we work so hard.”

After completing his little getaway, Zimmer met with doctors in the Twin Cities before rejoining the team Monday. He remains optimistic that after so many complications and setbacks, he may finally be on the verge of a resolution.

The gas bubble in his eye has to dissolve before he can determine just how much vision has been restored. Until then, he said it’s like looking through a glass of water when he closes his left eye.

“Right now it’s probably the best reports I’ve had since all this stuff started,” Zimmer said.

Doctors have told him to “be smart” and not to overdo things, a difficult route for Zimmer.

“I think everybody on this team is glad that he took time for himself and got his health down before he came back,” Thielen said. “But at the same time we are glad he is back because this team is not the same without him, and he’s our leader. When he’s here, practice is a little different.”

Known for his fiery demeanor, Zimmer was relatively subdued during practice Tuesday. He rarely raised his voice and pulled players aside for one-on-one instruction when he saw something he didn’t like.

He said he’s thankful for the way his players and coaches handled his absence and was hopeful he wouldn’t need another one.

“They listened to all of the direction that I gave them each day,” he said. “They did a really good job, so I am very lucky and very fortunate to have not only the coaches that I have, but the team that I have.”

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Zimmer Recovering From Surgery; Misses OTAs

Former Vikings Coach Bud Grant Runs Disciplined Garage Sale

Former Viking Nate Burleson Headed To “NFL Today”

Long Time Viking Adrian Peterson Becomes A Saint

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Angler Grabs Largest Invasive Carp Caught in Minnesota

A bow angler fishing in a private gravel pit got quite the surprise as they pulled in the largest invasive carp ever recorded in Minnesota. The
Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Angler Grabs Largest Invasive Carp Caught in Minnesota

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Brainerd Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Sheriff

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Painting Project Causes Bemidji To Change Policy

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Former Minnesota Governor To Become Russian TV Star

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Metro Area Man Sentenced For Operating Ponzi Scheme

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.