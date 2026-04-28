Apr 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota Updates School Bus Safety Law To Close Loophole

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

ely ambulance hits moose thumbnail

04-28-2026

News

No Serious Injuries After Ambulance Crashes Into Moose Near Ely

walz state of the state address 2026 thumbnail 2

04-28-2026

Education & Government

Gov. Walz Delivers Final Minnesota State of the State Address

take back the night bemidji walk 2

04-28-2026

Community

Bemidji’s ‘Take Back The Night’ Event Honors Survivors of Sexual Violence

special olympics affinity plus 26 weeks of giving thumbnail 2

04-28-2026

Business

Special Olympics, Affinity Plus Award Grants to Central MN Organizations