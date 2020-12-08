Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Updates Quarantine Guidance Based on New CDC Recommendations

Lakeland News — Dec. 7 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health today issued updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance that integrates new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including options for shorter quarantines under certain conditions.

For months, the CDC had recommended a quarantine period of 14 days for those exposed to someone with COVID-19. While a 14-day quarantine remains the recommendation for the greatest protection, last week the CDC announced an update to that long-standing guidance that includes options for 10-day or seven-day quarantines under certain conditions.

The new CDC guidance adopted by Minnesota includes several specific conditions. Shortening your quarantine period to 10 days after your most recent exposure to someone with COVID-19 may be considered if:

  • You have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for possible symptoms through day 14.
  • You will continue to mask, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follow other prevention guidance.
  • You will isolate and get tested as soon as possible if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

Shortening quarantine from 14 days is NOT recommended in the following scenarios:

  • You have a household exposure.
  • You are in a congregate living situation, including a long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter, or other setting.
  • You work in health care settings, correctional facilities, or shelters.

