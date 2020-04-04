Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Unveils Online Portal For Information on COVID-19

Nathan Green — Apr. 4 2020

Minnesota has rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard as a one-stop shop for residents to see the latest data on how the state is responding to the pandemic, as well as information on how to protect themselves.

The website includes data on available ventilators, intensive care beds, personal protective equipment, and testing. Governor Tim Walz said today in a live video address to Minnesotans that the state is expecting a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s death toll from the pandemic rose by four to 22 on Friday. The state’s confirmed infection count rose by 47 to 789.

In Lakeland country, Crow Wing County reported a new case today and now has a total of three.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

