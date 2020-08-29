Lakeland PBS

Minnesota to Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines at Restaurants and Bars

Lakeland News — Aug. 29 2020

State health officials will be taking a closer look at bars and restaurants across Minnesota to make sure they’re complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

Several outbreaks this summer have been tied to bars and restaurants across Minnesota that aren’t following state rules. State officials will be checking in restaurants and bars to make sure that masks are being worn inside, that they are providing at least six feet of space between tables, and that they are limiting their occupancy to 50%.

Violations could lead to fines, loss of an establishment’s liquor license, or temporary closure.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

