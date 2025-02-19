Minnesota to Start Testing Raw Cow’s Milk for H5N1 Bird Flu Virus

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says that beginning next week, they will work with state government and industry partners to begin sampling and testing raw cow’s milk for the H5N1 flu virus.

A press release from the MDA says the goal is to identify where the virus is present, monitor trends, and prevent its spread to unaffected dairy herds and poultry flocks around the state. The testing plan is part of the National Milk Testing Strategy announced in December by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The MDA will order the testing of raw milk samples already collected from each of Minnesota’s approximately 1,600 dairy farms on a monthly basis. Any farm where H5N1 is confirmed will be quarantined for a minimum of 30 days, during which no livestock, poultry, cats, manure, waste milk, or carcasses can leave the farm without a movement permit from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Milk from healthy animals can still be sold for pasteurization, as usual. MDA officials say there is no concern for the safety of the public milk supply, as all milk sold in stores is pasteurized to kill bacteria and viruses, and pasteurization has been shown to effectively eliminate active H5N1 virus present in milk.

Officials say that people and pets should not consume unpasteurized raw milk, raw milk cheeses, or raw or undercooked meat from animals with suspected or confirmed H5N1 virus infection. All raw dairy products may contain harmful bacteria, parasites, or virus which can cause illness.