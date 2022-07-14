Minnesota to Roll Out 988 Mental Health Crisis Lifeline with Other States on July 16

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Along with other states, Minnesota is rolling out a new mental health crisis helpline beginning this Saturday, July 16th.

The dialing code of 988 streamlines access to mental health crisis support. People facing a mental health crisis will now be able to call the new three-digit number to connect to support.

The change is part of a nationwide effort to transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a phone number people can more easily remember and access in times of crisis. The shift also includes an online chat feature and a new texting option.

The new 988 dialing code will serve as a universal entry point so people can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help regardless of where they live. Anyone can dial or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to reach crisis support or to use an online chat feature to connect with crisis support.

The Lifeline 10-digit number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will continue to be available and will route people to the same resources. People should call 911 if they suspect a drug overdose or need immediate help.

To reach the veterans crisis line, dial 988 and press 1. Calls will route to the same trained veterans crisis line responders.

