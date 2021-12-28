Lakeland PBS

Minnesota to Raise Minimum Wage Rates Beginning Jan. 1

Ryan BowlerDec. 28 2021

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning January 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages, the state announced today.

As of January 1st, these are the following adjustments to minimum wage in the state:

  • Employers who have an annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more must pay at least $10.33 an hour.
  • Employers who have an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must pay at least $8.42 an hour.
  • The training wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
  • The youth wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

These changes do not apply to anyone who works in the cities of St. Paul or Minneapolis.

By — Ryan Bowler

