Lakeland PBS

Minnesota to Pass One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered This Week

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2021

Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its one millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard showed that the state’s health care providers had administered 927,384 vaccine doses as of Sunday. That figure covered 686,210 people who’d had at least their first doses as of Sunday, as well as 240,027 people who had completed the two-dose series.

The department said that meant 12.3% of Minnesota’s population had had at least one dose, with 4.3% having had both doses. Both vaccine doses this week could slow down due to the winter weather in the South.

Health officials say the state is seeing “continued really encouraging progress” in cases among residents and staff in long-term care settings such as nursing homes, who were at the front of the priority line for vaccinations. Only 15 cases were reported in nursing homes, according to the latest weekly data. The last time Minnesota saw weekly numbers that low for long-term care was last March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Mayor Makes First State of the City Address

39th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon Cancelled

Bemidji All School Reunion Postponed Until Next Year

Less Than 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.