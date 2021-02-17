Minnesota to Pass One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered This Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its one millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard showed that the state’s health care providers had administered 927,384 vaccine doses as of Sunday. That figure covered 686,210 people who’d had at least their first doses as of Sunday, as well as 240,027 people who had completed the two-dose series.

The department said that meant 12.3% of Minnesota’s population had had at least one dose, with 4.3% having had both doses. Both vaccine doses this week could slow down due to the winter weather in the South.

Health officials say the state is seeing “continued really encouraging progress” in cases among residents and staff in long-term care settings such as nursing homes, who were at the front of the priority line for vaccinations. Only 15 cases were reported in nursing homes, according to the latest weekly data. The last time Minnesota saw weekly numbers that low for long-term care was last March.

