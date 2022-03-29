Minnesota to Divest from Russia Over Ukraine War

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota state government will divest its assets in Russia to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, a bipartisan expression of moral outrage that supporters say is worth the cost.

The Minnesota Senate voted 67-0 Tuesday to mandate that the state sell off its investments in Russia and neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s month-old war in Ukraine. Those assets are mostly held by the state’s public employee pension funds.

The unanimous vote followed unanimous approval in the House last Thursday. And it sends the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

