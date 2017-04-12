The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to head in a new direction and the first order of business is a new logo.

It was a year long process for the new design by Rodney Richardson of RARE Design who previously worked with several other NBA teams including the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks..

According to the team’s website, the logo pays tribute to Minnesota. A North Star represents Minnesota pride. The green eyes symbolize the green surrounding the state through Northern Lights, reflection of the crystals in the winter or trees in the spring.

“From the motion and vibrant hues of the Northern Lights, to the depths and reflections of a midnight forest, to the rich contrasts of this great frozen city of the north, the palette is the perfect representation of modern sport colors inspired by the story of Minnesota’s landscape,” Richardson said. “It’s color with a sense of place.”

The Timberwolves currently have a 31-50 record and will miss the playoffs this season.

The final game of the season is April 12 at Houston.