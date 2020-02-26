Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Include Three Local Educators

Nathan Green — Feb. 26 2020

The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 36 and includes three educators from the immediate Lakeland viewing area.

Among the semifinalists are:

  • Steve Ballard, a Developmental Disabilities teacher for grades 6-12 for the Red Lake School District,
  • Leif Eidsmoe, a 10th grade Biology teacher for Roseau Community Schools, and
  • Faye Sandy, a 6th grade Math teacher for Pierz Public Schools

A selection panel of 24 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 136 candidates from across the state. The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review semifinalist video submissions in late March and will select about 10 finalists from among the group.

The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor at a banquet on May 3rd in St. Paul.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

