Kelliher Teacher Selected As Finalist For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

The field of candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher Of The Year has been narrowed to 43 and one of those finalists include Kelliher Public schools art teacher, Eric Carlson.

A selection of 23 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 167 candidates from across the state. The panel will review the semifinalist’s portfolios again in late March. The field will then be narrowed down to 10.

The current Minnesota teacher of the year, Corey Bulman, will announce his successor at a banquet May 6th at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN.

The full list of semifinalists for 2018 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are listed below. The list includes their district, school, subject area and grade taught:

Courtney Bell, Minneapolis Public Schools, North Academy of Arts and Communication, social studies, 9-12

Eric Carlson, Kelliher Public Schools, Kelliher Public School, visual arts, K-12

Kari Eloranta, Mounds View Public Schools Mounds View eALC, language arts 10-12+

Laurie Halvorson, Saint Paul Public Schools, Como Park Elementary, elementary, 5

Angie Hurtig, Bertha-Hewitt Public Schools, Bertha-Hewitt Public School, elementary, 2

Adam Kuehnel, State of Minnesota, Minnesota Correctional Facility–Faribault, English language arts, adult basic education

Alyssa Larsen, Waconia Public Schools, Waconia High School, human geography and world history, 10-12

Stephanie Maybee, Inver Grove Heights Community Schools, Salem Hills Elementary, music, K-5

Melissa Mills, Lakeville Area Public Schools, Crystal Lake Education Center, early childhood special education, birth-3

Jennifer Naslund, Westonka Public Schools, Shirley Hills Primary School, elementary, 4

Melissa Oberg, Cook County Schools, Cook County School, special education, 6-12

Bill Sucha, Mounds View Public Schools, Irondale High School, band, 9-12

Sheena Tisland, Red Wing Public Schools, Red Wing High School, language arts, 9

Gregory Truso, Anthony-New Brighton School District, Wilshire Park Elementary, elementary, 2

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from the following organizations: Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.