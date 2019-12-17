Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Tax Court Appoints A New Judge

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 17 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz today announced that Jane Bowman, formerly known as Jane Holzer, has been appointed as the next Judge at the Minnesota Tax Court. Ms. Bowman will begin serving as Judge for a term expiring on January 2, 2023. She will be replacing the Honorable Tamar Gronvall, who served as a Tax Court Judge from April 2017 until June 2019.

Ms. Bowman is currently the Assistant Hennepin County Attorney for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, where she defends the County in Minnesota Tax Court in property tax matters. She has advocated on behalf of the County in ten tax court trials and four appeals to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Previously, Ms. Bowman was the Supervising Attorney for the Housing Preservation Project where she was responsible for overseeing the other attorneys, paralegals, and interns, and for making litigation strategy decisions.

The Minnesota Tax Court is an executive branch court established by the Minnesota Legislature to hear and consider tax-related cases. 

 

