Minnesota Surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths with Tuesday’s Update

Lakeland News — Sep. 21 2021

The state today reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,352 new coronavirus cases. Because the state does not report data on the weekends, today’s numbers are from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Roseau County resident between the ages of 70 and 74. With today’s update, Minnesota has now surpassed 8,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases came from 96,363 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 499 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 13
  • Beltrami – 41
  • Cass – 40
  • Clearwater – 11
  • Crow Wing – 81
  • Hubbard – 22
  • Itasca – 61
  • Koochiching – 32
  • Lake of the Woods – 13
  • Mahnomen – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 35
  • Morrison – 38
  • Polk – 20
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 43
  • Wadena – 30

By — Lakeland News

