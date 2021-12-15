Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2021

The state of Minnesota today reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,231 new coronavirus cases. With the number of deaths reported today, Minnesota has now surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There were five deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 95 and 99

The seven-day average for case positivity is now at 10.3%, a slight decrease from 10.6% the day prior.

There are currently 1,645 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 371 of those in ICU beds. The amount of people in ICU beds has risen from 352 out of 1,640 total hospitalizations reported yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 159 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 12
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 27
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 12
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 10
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 20
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News

