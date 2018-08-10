Minnesota Supreme Court To Visit Thief River Falls

The Minnesota Supreme Court will visit Thief River Falls in September as part of a program that seeks to teach students about the court system and build the public’s trust and confidence in the judiciary. On September 13, the state’s highest court will convene at Lincoln High School to hear oral arguments in a real court case in front of hundreds of students. That evening, the Supreme Court will hold a community dinner in the Lincoln High School Commons.

“My fellow justices and I are looking forward to our upcoming visit to Thief River Falls, and having the opportunity to engage with students and community members about our remarkable justice system in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea. “We know that this will be a great opportunity for hundreds of students to see their justice system up close, and we hope many members of the community come out to share a meal and good conversation at the dinner event.”

“Lincoln High School and Thief River Falls are extremely honored and privileged to have the Minnesota Supreme Court coming to our school to present oral arguments,” said Lincoln High School Principal Scott Brekke. “What a great opportunity for our students at LHS and our surrounding schools to see the Court in action. We are looking forward to this great day!”

On September 12, local attorneys will visit Lincoln High School to prepare students for the event and to help students understand the Supreme Court oral argument process, and the case that will be before the Court the next day.

More information about the Court’s visit to Lincoln High School, including a detailed schedule and information on the case the Court will hear on September 13, will be provided in the weeks ahead.