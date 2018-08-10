Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Supreme Court To Visit Thief River Falls

Josh Peterson
Aug. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Supreme Court will visit Thief River Falls in September as part of a program that seeks to teach students about the court system and build the public’s trust and confidence in the judiciary. On September 13, the state’s highest court will convene at Lincoln High School to hear oral arguments in a real court case in front of hundreds of students. That evening, the Supreme Court will hold a community dinner in the Lincoln High School Commons.

“My fellow justices and I are looking forward to our upcoming visit to Thief River Falls, and having the opportunity to engage with students and community members about our remarkable justice system in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea. “We know that this will be a great opportunity for hundreds of students to see their justice system up close, and we hope many members of the community come out to share a meal and good conversation at the dinner event.”

“Lincoln High School and Thief River Falls are extremely honored and privileged to have the Minnesota Supreme Court coming to our school to present oral arguments,” said Lincoln High School Principal Scott Brekke. “What a great opportunity for our students at LHS and our surrounding schools to see the Court in action. We are looking forward to this great day!”

On September 12, local attorneys will visit Lincoln High School to prepare students for the event and to help students understand the Supreme Court oral argument process, and the case that will be before the Court the next day.

More information about the Court’s visit to Lincoln High School, including a detailed schedule and information on the case the Court will hear on September 13, will be provided in the weeks ahead.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dayton Appoints Democratic Rep. Thissen To Supreme Court

Elk Survey Shows Slight Population Increase

Supreme Court Upholds Dayton Veto Of Legislature’s Budget

MN Supreme Court About To Rule On Legislative Budget Case

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries In Little Falls

A two-vehicle crash caused injuries in Little Falls Thursday evening. The accident occurred at around 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of 165th
Posted on Aug. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries In Little Falls

Posted on Aug. 10 2018

Ojibwe Tribes File Lawsuits Against Minnesota Utilities Commission

Posted on Aug. 10 2018

BSU Football Retooling On The Offensive Line

Posted on Aug. 10 2018

BSU Women's Soccer Selected 2nd In Coaches Poll

Posted on Aug. 10 2018

Survey Says? Fair Board Looks To The Future Through Survey

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.