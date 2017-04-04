DONATE

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice To Speak In Brainerd

Mal Meyer
Apr. 4 2017
The Chief Justice of Minnesota’s Supreme Court will be speaking at a public form in Brainerd on Tuesday, April 25. Lorie S. Gildea will present on a variety of legal topics at the Chalberg Theater at Central Lakes College.

Chief Justice Gildea will focus on the work of Minnesota’s justice system, the important role the courts play in preserving the rights and freedoms of citizens, and the critical need for an independent and impartial judiciary, according to a press release. Following her presentation, the Chief Justice will hold a question-and-answer session with forum attendees.

“Educating and engaging the public about the court system is central to the mission of the judges and staff who serve in Minnesota’s Judicial Branch,” said Chief Justice Gildea, in a statement. “Ultimately, the justice system belongs to the people we serve, and it’s crucial that we work to build the public’s trust and understanding of the judiciary. I’m looking forward to my visit to Brainerd, and to talking to people about Minnesota’s courts, which have a well-deserved reputation for being among the most accessible, well-managed, and fairest in the country.”

The forum – “An Evening with the Chief Justice” – is sponsored by the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government. The Rosenmeier Center is a non-partisan organization that strives to educate and encourage participation of citizens in effective government and the political process.

“Gordon Rosenmeier and Chief Justice Lorie Gildea are treasures to our state,” said Jean Gustafson, board member of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to have the Chief Justice speak at our forum.”

The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited. The presentation will start at 7 PM on April 25. The Chalberg Theater is located on the Central Lakes College campus at 501 West College Drive in Brainerd.

