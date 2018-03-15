Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Releases Final Impact Report

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund released its final impact report today. It details more than $5.5 million in investments across the state during its 52 Weeks Of Giving campaign.

The report also includes details on other initiatives including Super School Breakfast, Super Snack Challenge and additional community engagement activities that happened across the state.

The Legacy Fund traveled more than 10,000 miles around the state from International Falls to Worthington and dozens of communities’ in-between. They also connected with all 11 of Minnesota’s native communities.

They provided 56 individual grants; funded Super School Breakfast in 54 schools totaling more than 18,900 new breakfasts served each day, and received recipes from 428 Kid Chefs. Eighty percent of the grants provided directly impacted children living at or below the poverty line; 72% went to organizations serving kids of color. More than 1,000 students and community leaders from across the state traveled to Minneapolis during Super Bowl week to attend the Kids Tailgate, the culminating event of the Legacy Fund’s yearlong efforts.

“Super Bowl LII is now in the history books, but its legacy lives on in communities across Minnesota,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the MNSBHC. “In the end, the Super Bowl’s reach extended far beyond U.S. Bank Stadium, or even its worldwide television audience. The Super Bowl touched communities across Minnesota, and we are proud to tell their stories and the work they are doing to ensure our kids grow up healthy and strong.”

“The Legacy Fund used the amazing platform provided by the world’s biggest sporting event to shine a spotlight on the health and wellness of Minnesota’s kids, and lift up the incredible work being done in communities across our state,” said Dana Nelson, Vice President of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the MNSBHC. “We leveraged one-time grants to established community organizations to help them grow healthy kids for years to come. Super Bowl LII will truly leave a lasting – and healthy – legacy across Minnesota.”

The full report, as well as an infographic providing highlights of the Legacy Fund’s work, is available here.