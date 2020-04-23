Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Strikes Deal With U of M, Mayo Clinic to Up COVID-19 Testing

Nathan Green — Apr. 22 2020

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says the state has struck a deal with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to test as many as 20,000 people per day for the coronavirus.

Walz says it means anyone with symptoms will be able to get tested once the plan ramps up. The Governor says the increased testing will inform his decisions about restarting Minnesota’s economy, reopening schools, and lifting his stay-at-home order, which currently runs through May 4th.

Neither the Governor nor other officials who briefed reporters Wednesday would give a firm timetable except to say in the next few weeks. Walz said the plan should allow Minnesota to test at a higher rate than any other state – and potentially any other country.

The initial Republican response was positive. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa says he’s “confident” the partnership will bring the state closer to reopening businesses. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says it’s his hope this will result in Minnesota leading the nation in showing how to safely reopen the economy.

Earlier Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached the state. The 19 new deaths raised the state’s total to 179. The department also reported 154 new confirmed cases, a big one-day jump that raised the state’s total to 2,721.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Officials To Hold Emergency Press Conference

COVID-19 Kills 19 More Minnesotans in Biggest 1-day Jump Yet

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids to Be Temporarily Closed

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Officials To Hold Emergency Press Conference

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

TEAM Foundation Donates N95 Masks To Sanford Health

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

COVID-19 Kills 19 More Minnesotans in Biggest 1-day Jump Yet

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Bemidji Football's Hinrichs Receives Offer From BSU

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.