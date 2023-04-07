Minnesota Storyteller Kevin Kling Visits Bemidji Public Library on Regional Tour

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the dawn of language, humanity has been telling stories, whether they be cautious tales, words of wisdom, or cleverly constructed jokes just to make an audience laugh. These values for the art of storytelling were exemplified with a recent library tour made by playwright, NPR commentator, and storyteller Kevin Kling.

“I get to travel to the libraries up in northern Minnesota and tell stories and read parts of my books,” said Kling. “And I’m having a blast!”

Last week’s stop in Bemidji prompted over 100 visitors to stop in and listen to the many stories Kling presented about his life in Minnesota.

“I won’t get nervous in other states, but I get nervous before shows for Minnesotans,” said Kling, “because they’re my people, they mean the most to me.”

“I knew we were going to draw a good crowd, we always have huge community support for all of our events,” said Bemidji Public Library Assistant Branch Manager Ara Gallo.

While many of Kling’s stories focused around his life in Minnesota, or the many experiences he’s had in general, frequently Kling spoke on the importance of storytelling and what exactly makes a good storyteller.

“When you’re a storyteller, it’s not about the words, it’s about the imagery, like, when I’m talking about my grandpa, I know they’re thinking about their own grandpa. Everyone is conjuring that, but it’s their own connection, and so if I’m conjuring imagery, then I think that’s one of the keys of storytelling,” explained Kling.

While conjuring imagery is one of the keys of storytelling, the underlying goal is (of course) to bring people together.

“To see and hear Kevin Kling was a dream come true,” said Gallo. “It’s just absolutely fantastic, real treat to see Kevin Kling here in our library.”

“This turnout here, the way people are grabbing onto stories, it’s just, it’s really heartening, and I think we need stories more than ever these days,” said Kling.

Kling shared different stories at each of the tour’s six stops to ensure the experience was wholly unique for each location.

