Minnesota Storyteller Kevin Kling Brings ‘The Love Show’ to CLC in Brainerd

This past Valentine’s Day weekend, renowned Minnesota playwright and storyteller Kevin Kling brought his aptly named work “The Love Show” to Central Lakes College’s Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd.

The show features a variety of different acts, from singers to poets to spoken word artists, that have the same message – when all else fails, love persists and will be on the way to save the day.

“One of the best things about this show is it’s about love, and we all carry that,” Kling said. “Especially in stressful times, sometimes we forget that we carry that. So hopefully in the stories we tell tonight, that that feeling of love, again, that we’ll be able to hold that and have that and leave with that.”

Up next for Kling will be his newest work along side singer/songwriter Gaelynn Lea titled “Invisible Fences.” More information on Kling’s performances can be found on his website.