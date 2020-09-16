Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Patrol Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Hit-and-Run Driver

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 16 2020

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a pedestrian fatality near Pierz.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, their office responded to a call on Sunday, September 13th about a man who was lying on Highway 25, south of 163rd Street, at approximately 6:09 AM. The man was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Herold, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, conditions were dark and foggy, and Harold was last scene walking on Highway 25 north of Pierz around 5:30 AM. The description of the vehicle is not clear at this time, but there could be damage to the car.

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking anyone with information on the crash to call Minnesota State Patrol Investigator Sergeant Lance Turcott at 218-316-3026 or 218-820-8401.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

This Year’s DWI Campaign Shows Increase in Arrests Made

16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Pine River Car Accident

100 Most Traveled Days on Minnesota Roads Prove Deadly

More Details on Fatal Stabbing in Bagley

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.