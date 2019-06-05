Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers To Be Safe During 100 Deadliest Days

Jun. 4 2019

Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days to be driving on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding everyone to be safe as they’re enjoying the warmer weather.

Law enforcement says this is one of the more unsafe times because there is a lot more traffic mixed in with a lot of people who chose to drink and drive. Last year, exactly 124 people died on Minnesota roads during the 100-day stretch. Police say all motorists should buckle up and pay attention every time they leave.

Lt. Brad Norland with the Minnesota State Patrol says, “We want people buckling up. We want them paying attention because when you’re driving down the road there’s so many people that are driving distracted. We want you to pay attention so that you can see any hazards coming at you or anybody who isn’t paying attention that’s coming at you. We want you to be able to take evasive maneuvers to avoid any collisions and obviously also, don’t drink and drive and drive the speed limit. We just want people to be safe because, you know, we care about people out here and we don’t want anybody getting hurt.”

The Minnesota State Patrol plans to have extra enforcement on the roads all throughout the summer.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

VenuWorks & Bemidji City Council Discuss The Next Sanford Center Executive Director

City Of Bemidji Makes Way For New First City Liquor Store

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

Motorcyclists Ride In 14th Annual Ride For The Troops

What do you think?

Latest Story

New Information In Case Of Man Charged With Brother’s Murder In Fosston

We now know more information about the death of a 19-year-old man whose brother is charged in his homicide. 28-year-old Nicholas Patrick Hauge is
Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Latest Stories

New Information In Case Of Man Charged With Brother's Murder In Fosston

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

VenuWorks & Bemidji City Council Discuss The Next Sanford Center Executive Director

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

City Of Bemidji Makes Way For New First City Liquor Store

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Northwoods Adventure: 155 Teams Compete In 11th Annual Leech Lake Walleye Tournament

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.