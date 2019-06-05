Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers To Be Safe During 100 Deadliest Days

Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days to be driving on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding everyone to be safe as they’re enjoying the warmer weather.

Law enforcement says this is one of the more unsafe times because there is a lot more traffic mixed in with a lot of people who chose to drink and drive. Last year, exactly 124 people died on Minnesota roads during the 100-day stretch. Police say all motorists should buckle up and pay attention every time they leave.

Lt. Brad Norland with the Minnesota State Patrol says, “We want people buckling up. We want them paying attention because when you’re driving down the road there’s so many people that are driving distracted. We want you to pay attention so that you can see any hazards coming at you or anybody who isn’t paying attention that’s coming at you. We want you to be able to take evasive maneuvers to avoid any collisions and obviously also, don’t drink and drive and drive the speed limit. We just want people to be safe because, you know, we care about people out here and we don’t want anybody getting hurt.”

The Minnesota State Patrol plans to have extra enforcement on the roads all throughout the summer.