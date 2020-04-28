Minnesota State Patrol Opts For Online Graduation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Graduates this year have had to learn to adapt and overcome the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is no different for the Minnesota State Patrol class of 2020.

Like many graduation ceremonies this year, guests were not allowed, so the ceremony was live streamed for family and friends to watch from home. The force welcomed 22 new graduates. Of those, there were two women and eight people of color.

The group came from diverse backgrounds and completed a training course at Camp Ripley. Typically, the course is 16 weeks, but this year it was condensed to 14 weeks with cadets training 7 days a week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today