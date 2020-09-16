Minnesota State Patrol Needs Public’s Help In Locating Hit-and-Run Driver

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a pedestrian fatality near Pierz.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, their office responded to a call on Sunday, September 13th about a man who was lying on Highway 25, south of 163rd street at approximately 6:09 a.m. The man was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Herold who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash the conditions were dark and foggy, and Harold was last scene walking on Highway 25 north of Pierz around 5:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking anyone with information on the crash to call Minnesota State Patrol Investigator Sargent Lance Turcott at 218-316-3026 or 218-820-8401.

The description of the vehicle is not clear at this time, but there could be damage to the car.

