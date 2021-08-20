Minnesota State Patrol Hits the Road to Stop Speeding Vehicles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Patrol combated speeding, one of the four main causes of avoidable roadway casualties, on Thursday.

The number of people dying on the roads due to preventable causes has been increasing over the last couple of years. This year, the number of deaths compared to a year ago is 26% higher.

“Maroon Day,” named after their maroon uniforms and patrol cars, is where almost every trooper north of St. Cloud was on duty trying to stop people from speeding.

Over the course of the three hours we were with Capt. Brad Bordwell in Brainerd, more than five people were pulled over that were going at least 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

