Minnesota State Parks To Stay Open During COVID-19 Outbreak

As malls, restaurants, and schools start closing their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are keeping state parks open.

To flatten the curve, the DNR has postponed and canceled a number of public events throughout its parks indefinitely. While trails are open at the parks, visitor centers and contact stations are closed. DNR officials are advising people to buy daily and yearly park passes online.

State park hours are the same, and park admissions can be paid at self-pay stations.

