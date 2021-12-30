Minnesota State Parks Ringing in New Year with First Day Hikes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This weekend, Minnesota state parks will be ringing in the new year by welcoming both locals and visitors to participate in their First Day Hike event on Saturday, January 1.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks. There are over 400 hikes scheduled this year across the country.

In Minnesota, hikes will be held at the following parks:

Itasca State Park – Exploring the Brower Trail (1-3 PM)

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park – Snowshoeing for Beginners (1-2 PM)

Whitewater State Park – Forest Bathing in Winter (1-3 PM)

Minneopa State Park (10-11 AM)

Both guided hikes for William O’Brien State Park and Lake Bemidji State Park are canceled, but those parks still remain open.

If you can’t get to a park, don’t worry: just make your own First Day Hike. Grab a friend or a neighbor and take a walk around the block or down through the woods.

