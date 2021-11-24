Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entrance on Black Friday

Lakeland News — Nov. 23 2021

If you’re looking for something to do this upcoming Black Friday, remember that entrance to all Minnesota State Parks is free that day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers four free park days each season, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says the free park days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees this Friday, November 26, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day.

By — Lakeland News

