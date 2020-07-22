Minnesota State Fair Will Host A Drive-thru Food Parade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Fair will host a State Fair Food Parade for the first time. The event will consist of a drive-thru experience for visitors to still get their State Fair food fix.

The decision to host a food parade comes after the 2020 Minnesota State Fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The event runs from August 20th to the 23rd, and August 27th to the 30th. The food parade will return in September from the 3rd to the 7th.

This historic event will feature 16 participating vendors. The food vendors include: Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Fresh French Fries, Sweets & Treats, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Pronto Pups, Pitchfork Sausage/Butcher Boys London Broil, Dairy Goodness Bar by Midwest Dairy, West Indies Soul Food, Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, The Hangar, El Sol Mexican Foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. The menu and pricing can be found at https://mnstatefair.org/food- parade-2020/

A limited number of vehicle tickets will be sold per hour and must be purchased online in advance. Each vehicle ticket is $20 and includes entrance for up to five people per vehicle, with proceeds supporting Minnesota State Fair operations. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Tickets will be sold for specific days and arrival times.

State Fair food vendors will be located along a mile and a half route through the fairgrounds. Food service will be conducted through vehicle window’s in order to follow health and safety protocols.

