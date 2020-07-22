Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Fair Will Host A Drive-thru Food Parade

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 22 2020
The Minnesota State Fair will host a State Fair Food Parade for the first time. The event will consist of a drive-thru experience for visitors to still get their State Fair food fix.
The decision to host a food parade comes after the 2020 Minnesota State Fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The event runs from August 20th to the 23rd, and August 27th to the 30th. The food parade will return in September from the 3rd to the 7th.
This historic event will feature 16 participating vendors. The food vendors include: Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Fresh French Fries, Sweets & Treats, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Pronto Pups, Pitchfork Sausage/Butcher Boys London Broil, Dairy Goodness Bar by Midwest Dairy, West Indies Soul Food, Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, The Hangar, El Sol Mexican Foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. The menu and pricing can be found at https://mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020/
A limited number of vehicle tickets will be sold per hour and must be purchased online in advance. Each vehicle ticket is $20 and includes entrance for up to five people per vehicle, with proceeds supporting Minnesota State Fair operations. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Tickets will be sold for specific days and arrival times.
State Fair food vendors will be located along a mile and a half route through the fairgrounds. Food service will be conducted through vehicle window’s in order to follow health and safety protocols.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 31st and are only available at
For additional information and frequently asked questions, visit

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Red Lake Offering Free COVID-19 Testing Events

In Business: StoneHouse Coffee and Roastery in Nisswa

This Year’s Minnesota State Fair Is Canceled

Safari North Wildlife Park Opens Drive-Thru Exhibit

Latest Stories

Obsolete munitions to be detonated at Camp Ripley on July 22

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Congressman Pete Stauber Announces Over $1 Million Grant For Little Falls Airport

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

BSU Men's and Women's Hockey Players Receive Academic Honors

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Woman Under Investigation For Climbing Into Gator Pit at Safari North

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.