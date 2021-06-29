Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Fair Returns With 27 New Foods

Nick UrsiniJun. 29 2021

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try.

The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies. Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit, which is described as a fluffy biscuit-style doughnut stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet and spicy buffalo icing and topped with crispy bacon bits.

Caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list.

The ChoriPop is vegan chorizo dipped in corndog batter and deep-fried on-a-stick. Esquites or seasoned Mexican street corn and sashimi tuna tacos are also making a debut.

This year’s State Fair will run from Aug. 26 through Labor Day, after being canceled last. year due to the pandemic. Last year’s closure was the sixth time the fair has been closed in it’s 167-year history. The last time it was canceled was in 1946 due to polio.

The fair isn’t requiring masks when it returns this summer, but visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Transit Bid Goes to Minneapolis Company Over Baxter-Based Group

Mechanical Issue in Car Leads to Fire in Erskine

Crow Wing County Asking for Input on Tree Impacts on County Road 115

Brainerd School Board Approves Childhood Literacy Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.