Minnesota State Fair Offers Virtual At-Home Experience

Since the 2020 Minnesota State Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, organizers have opted for a Virtual At-Home Edition.

The At-Home Edition will appear on the fair ’s website and social media platforms where there will be daily activities including, demonstrations, history tidbits, entertainment, creative contests, behind-the-scenes peeks, photos, videos, and more. The Great Minnesota Get-Together will go for 12 days, between August 27 through September 7th, and viewers can safely watch and participate from their homes.

Individuals and organizations who play major roles in production every year at the fair are providing a wide variety of content. Included are the Minnesota Beef Council, American Dairy Association of the Midwest, Minnesota Pork Producers Association and Minnesota Lamb & Wool Producers Association who are producing “ Minnesota Farm & Food” cooking technique videos with chefs and Minnesota farmers and food producers.

fair . Every day will include new content and for more information the public can visit OMG Digital Media Solutions is presenting a series of performances by talented musical artists as part of the “Celebrate Culture & Community” lineup. Several presenters of Dan Patch Park programs will also contribute to the at-home experience, including the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which coordinates Mental Health Awareness at the. Every day will include new content and for more information the public can visit mnstatefair.org during the 12 days.

Minnesota State Fair Foundation will also bring the fair to the public through a 12-day online auction on August 27 through September 7th. The auction will feature s tate f air items and will support the Foundation’s mission to preserve and improve State Fair programs, buildings and the fairgrounds. For more information, visit fair ’s social media channels beginning August 27th. TheFoundation will also bring theto the public through a 12-day online auction on August 27 through September 7th. The auction will feature sitems and will support the Foundation’s mission to preserve and improveprograms, buildings and the fairgrounds. For more information, visit msffoundation.org or watch the’s social media channels beginning August 27th.

