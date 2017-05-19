DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State Fair Gets Great Big Wheel

Josh Peterson
May. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

Courtesy: Minnesota State Fair – Great Big Wheel

One of the tallest traveling giant Ferris wheels in North America is coming to the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. The Great Big Wheel will carry riders to a height of 156 feet, offering breathtaking views of the State Fairgrounds and the Twin Cities.

“We’ve been working for years to land a spectacular ride like the Great Big Wheel,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “It will be placed at the center of Machinery Hill on the north side of the fairgrounds, giving everyone a whole new perspective of the fair.”

Manufactured in the Netherlands, the Great Big Wheel is equipped with 36 enclosed gondolas each holding six people. A spectacular lighting system features more than one-half million LED lights that can be programmed to display thousands of designs and colors. Twelve trailers are required to transport the 200-ton ride.

The Great Big Wheel will be located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street, across from Family Fair at Baldwin Park and will operate 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily throughout the fair. Tickets are $5 per rider. For more details about the Great Big Wheel, visit mnstatefair.org.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 1.9 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Family Farms Earn Title Of 2017 Century Farms

Two Big Names Added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Schedule

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Entertainment

Is Your Family Farm More Than 100 Years Old?

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Former Vikings Coach Bud Grant Runs Disciplined Garage Sale

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant coach runs his garage sales with steely discipline. Grant gave the fans
Posted on May. 19 2017

Recently Added

Former Vikings Coach Bud Grant Runs Disciplined Garage Sale

Posted on May. 19 2017

Extra Law Enforcement Hits Minnesota Roads For Click It Or Ticket

Posted on May. 19 2017

4 Minnesota Deer Test Positive For Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted on May. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.