Minnesota State Fair Gets Great Big Wheel

One of the tallest traveling giant Ferris wheels in North America is coming to the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. The Great Big Wheel will carry riders to a height of 156 feet, offering breathtaking views of the State Fairgrounds and the Twin Cities.

“We’ve been working for years to land a spectacular ride like the Great Big Wheel,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “It will be placed at the center of Machinery Hill on the north side of the fairgrounds, giving everyone a whole new perspective of the fair.”

Manufactured in the Netherlands, the Great Big Wheel is equipped with 36 enclosed gondolas each holding six people. A spectacular lighting system features more than one-half million LED lights that can be programmed to display thousands of designs and colors. Twelve trailers are required to transport the 200-ton ride.

The Great Big Wheel will be located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street, across from Family Fair at Baldwin Park and will operate 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily throughout the fair. Tickets are $5 per rider. For more details about the Great Big Wheel, visit mnstatefair.org.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 1.9 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.