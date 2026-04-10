Apr 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota State Fair, Farm Bureau Recognizing Century Farms for 2026

Lakeland News File

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau are recognizing 68 Minnesota farms as 2026 Century Farms.

According to a release from the Minnesota State Fair, family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must:

  • be at least 100 years old, according to authentic land records;
  • be in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required);
  • and have at least 50 acres currently be involved in agricultural production.

2026 Century Farm families on the list include these from the Lakeland viewing area, with purchase years in parentheses:

  • Aitkin County: Hasselius Family Farm in Aitkin (1893)
  • Otter Tail County: Ehnert Farms in New York Mills (1920)
  • Roseau County: Jacobson Farms in Wannaska (1926)
  • Todd County: Oftedahl Farms in Eagle Bend (1913)

Century Farm families received a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

mndot thumbnail

04-10-2026

Education & Government

Next Phase of Highway 10 Expansion Project Through Wadena Set To Begin

bemidji june 21 storm derecho structure damage thumbnail

04-09-2026

Education & Government

Beltrami Co. Wind Storm Reimbursement Bill Discussed at MN Capitol

hara charlier clc president thumbnail

04-09-2026

Education & Government

Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier Stepping Down After 10 Years

symon schindler syme thumbnail

04-09-2026

Education & Government

Assistant Beltrami Co. Attorney Appointed as Judge in Ninth Judicial District