Minnesota State Fair, Farm Bureau Recognizing Century Farms for 2026

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau are recognizing 68 Minnesota farms as 2026 Century Farms.

According to a release from the Minnesota State Fair, family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must:

be at least 100 years old, according to authentic land records;

be in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required);

and have at least 50 acres currently be involved in agricultural production.

2026 Century Farm families on the list include these from the Lakeland viewing area, with purchase years in parentheses:

Aitkin County: Hasselius Family Farm in Aitkin (1893)

Hasselius Family Farm in Aitkin (1893) Otter Tail County: Ehnert Farms in New York Mills (1920)

Ehnert Farms in New York Mills (1920) Roseau County: Jacobson Farms in Wannaska (1926)

Jacobson Farms in Wannaska (1926) Todd County: Oftedahl Farms in Eagle Bend (1913)

Century Farm families received a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.