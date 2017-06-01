DONATE

Minnesota State Fair Announces Two More Grandstand Shows

Josh Peterson
Jun. 1 2017
Two additional evenings of entertainment are confirmed for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series.

The Minnesota State Fair announced that Stevie Nicks and Garrison Keillor will appear on the grandstand stage.

Stevie Nicks with a special guest who is yet to be announced will perform on Friday, August 25 at 7:30pm.

The Minnesota Show With Garrison Keillor will take the stage on Friday, September 1 at 7:45pm.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 1.9 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry.

The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs August 24 – Labor Day, September 4.

