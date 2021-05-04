Minnesota State Fair Announces New “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The five-day “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair”event is scheduled for the end of May.

From May 27-31, the event features food, brews, live music and shipping at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

“Last year’s Food Parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “This year, we’re very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair.”

According to the release, tickets will be issued via lottery process to randomly select people.

Tickets are $12.50 each

Children four-years old and under are free with a child ticket

Each ticket is valid for a specific date and time slot

The capacity for each time slot is 10,000 people

All guests who register have an opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets (limit of six tickers per customer, including children)

The event runs for five days for a total of seven time slots:

Thursday, May 27, 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 28, 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 4-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 4-9 p.m.

Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lottery registration is open now through 11:59 PM Thursday, May 6.

All information about the event can be found

Guests will be required to follow all safety guidelines and procedures in place at the time of the event. Face masks are required. All must be seated to eat or drink.

