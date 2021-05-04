Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Fair Announces New “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” Event

Nick UrsiniMay. 4 2021

The five-day “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair”event is scheduled for the end of May.

From May 27-31, the event features food, brews, live music and shipping at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

“Last year’s Food Parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “This year, we’re very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair.”

According to the release, tickets will be issued via lottery process to randomly select people.

  • Tickets are $12.50 each
  • Children four-years old and under are free with a child ticket
  • Each ticket is valid for a specific date and time slot
  • The capacity for each time slot is 10,000 people
  • All guests who register have an opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets (limit of six tickers per customer, including children)

The event runs for five days for a total of seven time slots:

  • Thursday, May 27, 4-9 p.m.
  • Friday, May 28, 4-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 29, 4-9 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 30, 4-9 p.m.
  • Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lottery registration is open now through 11:59 PM Thursday, May 6.

All information about the event can be found by clicking here.

Guests will be required to follow all safety guidelines and procedures in place at the time of the event. Face masks are required. All must be seated to eat or drink.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Odds Look Good for Minnesota State Fair This Year

DNR Preparing for Take a Mom Fishing Weekend

Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins

Pequot Lakes School Board Moves Listening Session About Superintendent Video Online

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.