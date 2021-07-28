Lakeland PBS

Minnesota State Fair Announces New Attractions & Exhibits for 2021

Nick UrsiniJul. 28 2021
Several new attractions, exhibits, vendors and programs will be at the Minnesota State Fair this year.
The following is a list of the State Fair experiences debuting this year:
  • Joyful World Mural Park
  • New Mighty Midway Ride
  • American Red Cross Blood Drive
  • Celebrating 100 Years of the Cattle Barn
  • Baba’s and Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts. They join the four new food vendors previously announced in mid-July.
  • Destination Healthy Skin
  • Catch Co.’s Bassmobile
  • Fraser Sensory Building
  • North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Cart Central Regional Finals
  • Covid Community Vaccination Clinic at the Fair
  • Crop Art To Go Competition
Three attractions have new locations for the 2021 State Fair:
  • 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume Competition is the kitschy contest unique to Minnesota, where 4-H’ers and their llamas & alpacas dress in complementary costumes. For a better fan experience, the contest moves to the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. It will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
  • Adventure Park, the fair’s biggest thrill attractions including Skyscraper, Sling Shot, Turbo Bungy and Rock Climbing Wall, is now located on the south side of Judson Avenue between the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and the Dairy Building.
  • FFA Agriculture Technology Exhibits, featuring the work of talented FFA youth who are exhibiting restored tractors; large construction agricultural and home equipment; introductory projects such as bird houses and tool boxes; educational material and displays and much more, is now showcased in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
For more information on new attractions, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

