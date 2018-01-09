DONATE

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Performance

Josh Peterson
Jan. 9 2018
Sugarland

It may only be January but staff at the Minnesota State Fair is already thinking summer.

Fair officials announced Tuesday that Sugarland will headline the fairs main stage.

The band will bring its “Still The Same 2018 Tour with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell” on Friday August 24.

Sugarland, consisting of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, has been a leading country music duo for the better part of two decades. The duo’s single “Baby Girl” came off its debut album Twice the Speed of Life, and its first two No. 1 singles “Want To” and “Settlin’” were featured on the group’s second album, Enjoy the Ride. The duo won its first Grammy for “Stay” in 2008. Sugarland released Love on the Inside in 2008, and that album produced three No. 1 singles, including “All I Want to Do,” “Already Gone” and “It Happens.” To date, the duo has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically and amassed more than 260 million on-demand streams. With nearly 70 major music award nominations and countless hit songs, the group is back with new music in 2018, including its most recent single “Still the Same.”

The State Fair had previously announced Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris who will perform on Thursday, August 23.

A Fireworks Spectacular will follow all Grandstand shows, weather permitting.

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting nearly 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2018 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 23 – Labor Day, Sept. 3.

What do you think?

