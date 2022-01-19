Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Seek More Funding in 2022 Legislative Session

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities are seeking additional funding in the 2022 legislative session and are requesting a funding increase for capital programs and supplemental budget support in order to help students with economic impact.

Colleges and universities within the state of Minnesota are facing a significant need and support from the legislature. In 2022, the legislative session presents a unique opportunity for the state to make an investment in higher education and have a direct impact on meeting students needs and workforce needs across Minnesota.

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College generate $321.7 million in economic impact per year. In state and local revenue, the total comes to $18.3 million, with $2.5 million in community contributions. Both colleges have about 1,326 graduates a year, and with that, they support and sustain roughly 2,749 jobs.

The 2022 supplemental budget request of $60 million will be to maintain existing access and affordability for students, and provide support for students in areas of critical need.

Devinder Malhotra, Chancellor of Minnesota State, says for both BSU and NTC, $30 million will be used towards campus support, $25 million will be used towards a tuition freeze, $2 million will go towards workforce development, another $2 million towards mental health resources, and $1 million will go towards student basic needs like food, healthcare, and shelter.

Minnesota State set a critical goal that by 2023, they will eliminate the educational equity gaps at every college and university in their system.

