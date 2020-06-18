Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Providing Tuition Freeze For Students
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will be providing a tuition freeze for undergraduate students for the 2021 fall semester.
Students who are enrolled in programs such as healthcare services, transportation, agriculture and more can also apply for Workforce Development Scholarships where they could earn up to $25,000 in scholarship money.
In addition, Central Lakes College and Itasca Community College will be waiving this year’s application fees.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.