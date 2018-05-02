Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State Chancellor Visits CLC Staples Campus

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Central Lakes College in Staples had a special visitor today as the Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Maholtra was on campus. With a couple of weeks left in the legislative session, the chancellor is visiting campuses across the state to make sure their needs are being met.

Minnesota State is requesting $10 million system wide for campus support. Central Lakes College would receive $228,000 of that budget to go into their student success and mental health programming.

The chancellor has made an effort to visit all 54 campuses across the state. He will soon achieve that goal as the Staples campus was stop 53.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Dayton Pushes For $138 Million For School Budget Shortfalls

In Focus: Central Lakes College Students Display Abstract Art

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 For Community Projects

Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund Supports Camp Confidence, Brainerd Schools

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Earlier this week, we told you about the Red Lake Elders Conference. Today, Red Lake Nation switched gears to focus on the teens for their 13th
Posted on May. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Red Lake Kicks Off 13th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Has Eyes On The Prize

Posted on May. 2 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Lime and Spice Popcorn

Posted on May. 2 2018

Fire At Downtown Bemidji Building

Posted on May. 2 2018

How Healthy Is Crow Wing County?

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.