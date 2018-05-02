Minnesota State Chancellor Visits Staples CLC Campus
Central Lakes College in Staples has a special visitor today as the Minnesota State Chancellor, Devinder Maholtra was on campus. With a couple of weeks left in the legislative session, the chancellor is visiting campuses across the state to make sure their needs are being met.
Minnesota State is requesting $10 million system wide for campus support. Central Lakes College would receive $228,000 of that budget to go into their student success and mental health programming.
The chancellor has made an effort to visit all 54 campuses across the state. He will soon achieve that goal as the Staples campus was stop 53.
