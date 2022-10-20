Minnesota State Chancellor Announces Retirement Plans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Devinder Malhotra, the chancellor of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, has announced he plans to retire next summer. His contract ends on August 1st, 2023.

Malhotra has served either as chancellor or interim chancellor of Minnesota State since 2017. Under his leadership, Minnesota State launched Equity 2030, a strategic initiative that set a goal of eliminating educational equity gaps.

Details on the search for the next chancellor will be announced in the coming months.

